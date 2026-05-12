U.S. Army Soldiers conduct counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing during Project Flytrap

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An M1265A1 Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense Stryker assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment fires its XM914 30mm cannon during counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 14, 2026. The XM914 30mm cannon is one of three weapon systems integrated into the Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense Stryker's Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform, which also includes a Stinger missile launcher and an M240 7.62mm machine gun, providing crews with multiple options to defeat aerial threats at varying ranges. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott)