U.S. Army Soldiers conduct counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing during Project Flytrap

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An M2A3 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle assigned to 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment moves toward a range to conduct counter-unmanned aerial system technology testing during Project Flytrap at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 14, 2026. The Bradley, armed with the M242 25mm Bushmaster chain gun, represents one of the Army's most versatile ground platforms now being evaluated for its effectiveness against low-flying unmanned aerial threats on the modern battlefield. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott)