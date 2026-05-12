U.S. Army Soldiers conduct counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing during Project Flytrap

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U.S. Army Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor, a public affairs mass communication specialist assigned to the 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, photographs counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 14, 2026. Public affairs Soldiers document training events and operations across the European theater to inform the American public and demonstrate the U.S. Army's commitment to NATO collective defense along the eastern flank. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott)