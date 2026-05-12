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    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing during Project Flytrap [Image 7 of 9]

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    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing during Project Flytrap

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Max Elliott 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    An M1265A1 Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense Stryker assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment engages unmanned aerial targets with its XM914 30mm cannon during nighttime counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 14, 2026. The M1265A1's onboard sensor suite provides crews with 360-degree aerial surveillance and target tracking capability in complete darkness, extending the platform's effectiveness across all lighting conditions on the modern battlefield. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 09:52
    Photo ID: 9687983
    VIRIN: 260514-A-ZT835-3271
    Resolution: 6513x4342
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers conduct counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing during Project Flytrap [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing during Project Flytrap
    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing during Project Flytrap
    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing during Project Flytrap
    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing during Project Flytrap
    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing during Project Flytrap
    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing during Project Flytrap
    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing during Project Flytrap
    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing during Project Flytrap
    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing during Project Flytrap

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    TAGS

    V Corps
    Saber Strike
    Stronger Together
    Europe Africa Innovation
    Sword 26
    196th Sharpshooters

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