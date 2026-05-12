U.S. Army Soldiers conduct counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing during Project Flytrap

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An M1265A1 Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense Stryker assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment engages unmanned aerial targets with its XM914 30mm cannon during nighttime counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 14, 2026. The M1265A1's onboard sensor suite provides crews with 360-degree aerial surveillance and target tracking capability in complete darkness, extending the platform's effectiveness across all lighting conditions on the modern battlefield. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott)