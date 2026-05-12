U.S. Army Pfc. Hayden Regeon, an air and missile defense crewmember assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, boresights the XM914 30mm cannon of an M1265A1 Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense Stryker prior to live-fire testing during Project Flytrap at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 14, 2026. Boresighting aligns a weapon system's sighting equipment with its barrel to ensure accuracy before live fire, a critical step in validating a crew's readiness to engage aerial targets. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 09:52
|Photo ID:
|9687978
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-ZT835-7107
|Resolution:
|5371x3581
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers conduct counter-unmanned aerial system live-fire testing during Project Flytrap [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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