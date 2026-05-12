A U.S. and Japan flag flies above vendor booths during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. This year commemorates the United States’ 250th birthday with the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. This celebration serves as a historic, once-in-a-generation opportunity to reflect on the founding principles of the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 08:00
|Photo ID:
|9687904
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-LX373-1370
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.