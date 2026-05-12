U.S. Air Force Defenders assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo with attendees during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The friendship festival is a two-day open house event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 08:01
|Photo ID:
|9687891
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-LX373-1063
|Resolution:
|5349x3559
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.