Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026

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Attendees queue behind a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. Originating in 1976 as a word-of-mouth event, Friendship Festival has evolved into a massive cultural exchange that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators, underscoring the enduring alliance and community bonds between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)