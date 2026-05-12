Attendees gather to watch live music during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. During the festival, people from the local community come to Yokota to take part in the festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 08:00
|Photo ID:
|9687902
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-LX373-1313
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.