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    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 [Image 2 of 15]

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    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Travis Kostedt, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, poses for a photo with an event attendee during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The friendship festival is a two-day open house event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 08:01
    Photo ID: 9687892
    VIRIN: 260516-F-LX373-1079
    Resolution: 4532x3015
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026
    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026

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    Friendship
    Allies
    JASDF
    Japan
    Partnership
    Festival

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