An attendee poses for a photo with U.S. Air Force Capt. Varun Yerram during the 2026Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The festival is a long standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 08:00
|Photo ID:
|9687894
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-LX373-1138
|Resolution:
|5252x3494
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.