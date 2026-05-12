Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026

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Attendees pose for a photo during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. During the festival, people from the local community come to Yokota to take part in the festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)