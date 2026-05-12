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    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 8 of 8]

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    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Children hold toy aircraft in front of U.S. Air Force aircraft during the Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The festival is a long standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 04:13
    Photo ID: 9687836
    VIRIN: 260516-F-BT644-6360
    Resolution: 5368x3355
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

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    TAGS

    FF26, Friendship Festival 2026, Partnership, Community

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