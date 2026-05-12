From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

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Children hold toy aircraft in front of U.S. Air Force aircraft during the Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The festival is a long standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)