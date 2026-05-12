Performers participate in a traditional drum performance during Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. During the two-day festival, people from the local community come to Yokota to take part in the festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 04:15
|Photo ID:
|9687830
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-BT644-6176
|Resolution:
|5866x3903
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.