From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Travis Kostedt, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, poses with a child inside a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules static display during the Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. This year commemorates the United States’ 250th birthday with the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. This celebration serves as a historic, once-in-a-generation opportunity to reflect on the founding principles of the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)