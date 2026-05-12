A child wearing Japanese and American flags smiles during the Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The festival is a long standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 04:15
|Photo ID:
|9687833
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-BT644-6259
|Resolution:
|4911x3508
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.