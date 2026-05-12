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    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 5 of 8]

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    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A child wearing Japanese and American flags smiles during the Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The festival is a long standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 04:15
    Photo ID: 9687833
    VIRIN: 260516-F-BT644-6259
    Resolution: 4911x3508
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

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    TAGS

    FF26, Friendship Festival 2026, Partnership, Community

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