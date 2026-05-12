A performer participates in a traditional drum performance during the Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. During the festival, people from the local community come to Yokota to take part in the festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 04:15
|Photo ID:
|9687831
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-BT644-6183
|Resolution:
|5866x3468
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.