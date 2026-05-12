Date Taken: 05.15.2026 Date Posted: 05.16.2026 04:14 Photo ID: 9687829 VIRIN: 260516-F-BT644-6149 Resolution: 5729x3581 Size: 2.03 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

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This work, From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.