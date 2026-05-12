From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

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A festival goer takes a selfie with U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, during the Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. Originating in 1976 as a word-of-mouth event, Friendship Festival has evolved into a massive cultural exchange that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators, underscoring the enduring alliance and community bonds between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)