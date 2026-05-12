A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron taxis before a night training sortie at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2026. The 33rd RQS maintains readiness for mobilization, deployment and employment of helicopters with the ability to rescue U.S. and allied military members, and civilians whenever necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 03:52
|Photo ID:
|9685817
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-BX586-1375
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.