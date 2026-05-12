Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena

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A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron taxis before a night training sortie at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2026. The 33rd RQS maintains readiness for mobilization, deployment and employment of helicopters with the ability to rescue U.S. and allied military members, and civilians whenever necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)