Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, during a night training sortie, May 6, 2026. Night and over-water training ensures aircrews remain ready to recover isolated personnel in complex operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)