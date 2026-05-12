A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, during a night training sortie, May 6, 2026. Night and over-water training ensures aircrews remain ready to recover isolated personnel in complex operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 03:53
|Photo ID:
|9685825
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-BX586-1456
|Resolution:
|2967x1974
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.