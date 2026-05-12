Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Labrosciano, 33rd Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, taxis in an HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd RQS before a night training sortie at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2026. SMAs are the primary weapon systems operators, flight engineers and the primary hoist operators for the aircraft. These roles help them to complete their duties of conducting combat search and rescue in any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)