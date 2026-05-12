Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II’s assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron sit on the flight line following rainfall at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2026. The 33rd RQS sustains a ready force capable of executing personnel recovery missions across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)