U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II’s assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron sit on the flight line following rainfall at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2026. The 33rd RQS sustains a ready force capable of executing personnel recovery missions across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 03:52
|Photo ID:
|9685815
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-BX586-1279
|Resolution:
|5097x3391
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.