Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena

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U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green IIs assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron, fly over Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2026, during a night training sortie. Night training enhances readiness to execute personnel recovery operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)