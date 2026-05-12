U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green IIs assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron, fly over Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2026, during a night training sortie. Night training enhances readiness to execute personnel recovery operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 03:53
|Photo ID:
|9685821
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-BX586-1435
|Resolution:
|3717x2473
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.