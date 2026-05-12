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    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena [Image 10 of 12]

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    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green IIs assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron, fly over Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2026, during a night training sortie. Night training enhances readiness to execute personnel recovery operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 03:53
    Photo ID: 9685821
    VIRIN: 260506-F-BX586-1435
    Resolution: 3717x2473
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena
    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena
    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena
    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena
    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena
    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena
    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena
    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena
    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena
    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena
    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena
    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena

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    TAGS

    33RQS
    HH60W
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    USPACOM
    hh60w-jolly-green-ii

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