Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena

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A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron hovers prior to takeoff for a night training sortie at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2026. Night operations ensure aircrews maintain proficiency to conduct rescue missions in low-visibility environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)