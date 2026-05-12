Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Kariya, left, and Senior Airman Joseph Labrosciano, 33rd Rescue Squadron special missions aviators, taxi in an HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd RQS before a night training sortie at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2026. As weapon system operators, SMAs act as an extra set of tactical eyes and ears for the pilots to aid in the recovery of personnel under hostile conditions, including combat search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)