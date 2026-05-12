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    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena [Image 7 of 12]

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    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Kariya, left, and Senior Airman Joseph Labrosciano, 33rd Rescue Squadron special missions aviators, taxi in an HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd RQS before a night training sortie at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2026. As weapon system operators, SMAs act as an extra set of tactical eyes and ears for the pilots to aid in the recovery of personnel under hostile conditions, including combat search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 03:52
    Photo ID: 9685818
    VIRIN: 260506-F-BX586-1391
    Resolution: 5862x3900
    Size: 7.89 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena
    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena
    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena
    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena
    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena
    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena
    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena
    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena
    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena
    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena
    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena
    Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena

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    TAGS

    33RQS
    HH60W
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    USPACOM
    hh60w-jolly-green-ii

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