U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy aircraft sit on the flight line during a 33rd Rescue Squadron night training sortie at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2026. Kadena’s ability to generate and sustain airpower supports regional stability and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 03:53
|Photo ID:
|9685824
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-BX586-1443
|Resolution:
|5645x3756
|Size:
|6.74 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.