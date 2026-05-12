Night operations sustain rescue readiness at Kadena

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U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy aircraft sit on the flight line during a 33rd Rescue Squadron night training sortie at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2026. Kadena’s ability to generate and sustain airpower supports regional stability and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)