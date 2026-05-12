Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Munitions Squadron, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Wing and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Naval Air Facility Misawa pose for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2026. The event connected Airmen, Sailors and JASDF personnel to enhance understanding of joint mission sets supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission to generate combat-ready forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)