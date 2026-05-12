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    Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge [Image 7 of 7]

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    Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Munitions Squadron, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Wing and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Naval Air Facility Misawa pose for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2026. The event connected Airmen, Sailors and JASDF personnel to enhance understanding of joint mission sets supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission to generate combat-ready forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 01:46
    Photo ID: 9682864
    VIRIN: 260513-F-VQ736-1271
    Resolution: 7601x5067
    Size: 14.51 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge
    Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge
    Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge
    Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge
    Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge
    Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge
    Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge

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    ammo
    Munitions
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    JASDF
    Navy

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