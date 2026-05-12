Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge

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Japan Air Self-Defense Force airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Wing learn about the U.S. Air Force 35th Munition Squadron’s ammunition loading methods during an immersion tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2026. The immersion tour aimed to expand understanding of allied mission sets and improve operational integration among U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel, supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission to deliver combat-ready airpower and maintain regional deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)