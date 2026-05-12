Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge

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Common munitions warning signs are displayed in front of a storage igloo during an immersion tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2026. By sharing knowledge of munitions operations and capabilities, the tour helped improve cross-service understanding and reinforced allied coordination essential to maintaining combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)