Common munitions warning signs are displayed in front of a storage igloo during an immersion tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2026. By sharing knowledge of munitions operations and capabilities, the tour helped improve cross-service understanding and reinforced allied coordination essential to maintaining combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 01:46
|Photo ID:
|9682859
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-VQ736-1102
|Resolution:
|7809x5206
|Size:
|10.87 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.