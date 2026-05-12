(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Common munitions warning signs are displayed in front of a storage igloo during an immersion tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2026. By sharing knowledge of munitions operations and capabilities, the tour helped improve cross-service understanding and reinforced allied coordination essential to maintaining combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 01:46
    Photo ID: 9682859
    VIRIN: 260513-F-VQ736-1102
    Resolution: 7809x5206
    Size: 10.87 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge
    Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge
    Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge
    Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge
    Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge
    Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge
    Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ammo
    Munitions
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    JASDF
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery