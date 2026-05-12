Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Munitions Squadron standby to brief Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airmen during an immersion tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2026. The event connected Airmen, Sailors and Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel to foster interoperability and enhance understanding of joint mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)