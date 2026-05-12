U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Munitions Squadron standby to brief Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airmen during an immersion tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2026. The event connected Airmen, Sailors and Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel to foster interoperability and enhance understanding of joint mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 01:46
|Photo ID:
|9682862
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-VQ736-1201
|Resolution:
|5380x3587
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.