Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airman 1st Class Mizuki Yamada, 3rd Air Wing security guard and transportation squadron, inspects a storage container during an immersion tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2026. The tour provided U.S. and Japanese personnel an opportunity to build operational awareness and improve cross-service understanding of munitions operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)