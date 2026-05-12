Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge

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Japan Air Self-Defense Force airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Wing learn about the U.S. Air Force 35th Munition Squadron’s ammunition loading methods during an immersion tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2026. The tour aimed to improve cross-service understanding and allied coordination, strengthening the collective combat capability needed to deter aggression and maintain regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)