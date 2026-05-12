Japan Air Self-Defense Force airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Wing learn about the U.S. Air Force 35th Munition Squadron’s ammunition loading methods during an immersion tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2026. The tour aimed to improve cross-service understanding and allied coordination, strengthening the collective combat capability needed to deter aggression and maintain regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 01:46
|Photo ID:
|9682861
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-VQ736-1158
|Resolution:
|6087x4058
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.