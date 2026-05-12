Ammo Airmen train with U.S. Navy and Japanese military, enhance bilateral mission knowledge

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Waldo, 35th Munitions Squadron precision guided munitions production superintendent, briefs Japan Air Self-Defense Force airmen (JASDF) on munitions storage igloos during an immersion tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2026. The munitions immersion tour aimed to enhance interoperability among U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and JASDF personnel, strengthening the partnerships that support regional security and mission readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)