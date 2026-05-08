Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise

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An exercise detonation occurs during Operation Deterrent Viking II at Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 6, 2026. Hosted by the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron, Operation Deterrent Viking II reinforces safety and precision alongside our NATO partners, ensuring teams can share tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kadielle Shaw)