Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Foldes, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal supply noncommissioned officer in charge, left, and Staff Sgt. David Bowles, 39th CES EOD munitions NCOIC, analyze an exercise observation site during Operation Deterrent Viking II at Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 4, 2026. Hosted by the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron, Operation Deterrent Viking II reinforces safety and precision alongside our NATO partners, ensuring teams can share tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kadielle Shaw)