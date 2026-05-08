U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Foldes, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal supply noncommissioned officer in charge, marks a building that houses a simulated unexploded ordnance during Operation Deterrent Viking II at Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 6, 2026. Exercises like Deterrent Viking II are a part of a long-term training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability in the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 04:35
|Photo ID:
|9675073
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-XI961-1110
|Resolution:
|6342x4530
|Size:
|7.4 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise
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