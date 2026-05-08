Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise

Photo By Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tori Payne, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal training noncommissioned officer in charge, stands watch during Operation Deterrent Viking II at Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 6, 2026. Hosted by the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron, Operation Deterrent Viking II reinforces safety and precision alongside our NATO partners, ensuring teams can share tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kadielle Shaw) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tori Payne, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance...... read more read more

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INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Türkiye – Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen from the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron, Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye, participated in Operation Deterrent Viking II, hosted by 786th Civil Engineer Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, at Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 3–8, 2026.

The exercise brought together EOD personnel from across the European theater for a multi-day training exercise focused on enhancing operational readiness and strengthening regional EOD response capabilities through realistic, scenario-based training. Events included unexploded ordnance identification and disposal, land navigation, casualty evacuation procedures, and controlled explosive operations.

“EOD plays a critical role in keeping the 39th Air Base Wing and our NATO partners ready to fight through effectively supporting our daily operations, post-attack airfield recovery, aircraft emergencies, UXO response, and suspicious package handling,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. William Berner, 39th CES commander. “The team will bring back what they’ve learned and incorporate those lessons into an already rigorous EOD training program so the whole flight can benefit.”

Participants operated and lived in field conditions designed to mirror mission environments, requiring the application of technical expertise under pressure while reinforcing disciplined coordination and team-based execution.

“It’s critical to conduct exercises like this so we can replicate likely situations that personnel may not routinely encounter or practice at their home stations,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Alexander Um, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD flight commander. “It gives EOD personnel the opportunity and freedom to hone their skills in a controlled environment.”

Operation Deterrent Viking II brought together more than 50 EOD personnel from across the globe, including Slovakia and Belgium. Throughout the exercise, participants executed mission-essential tasks in a dynamic environment while exchanging tactics, techniques, and procedures to improve collective effectiveness and interoperability.

“The most important part of the exercise, to me, was teamwork,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tori Payne, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD training noncommissioned officer in charge. “Debriefing our drills throughout the week allowed us to collaborate and refine our tactics, techniques, and procedures.”

The exercise reinforced the value of integrated multinational training in building cohesive, rapidly deployable forces capable of responding to evolving security challenges across the theater.

“I hope everyone left Operation Deterrent Viking II with a stronger sense of camaraderie, as well as more confidence in their skills,” said Payne. “This week pushed us to a higher level both physically and mentally, and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Exercises like Operation Deterrent Viking II ensure 39 ABW EOD forces remain ready and postured to defend U.S. and Allied interests across the European theater and globally.