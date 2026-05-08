Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Foldes, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal supply noncommissioned officer in charge, left, Staff Sgt. Tori Payne, 39th CES EOD training NCOIC, middle, and Staff Sgt. David Bowles, 39th CES EOD munitions NCOIC, ruck to their exercise drill coordinates during Operation Deterrent Viking II at Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 4, 2026. Exercises like Deterrent Viking II are a part of a long-term training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability in the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kadielle Shaw)