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    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise [Image 4 of 10]

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    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise

    GERMANY

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Foldes, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal supply noncommissioned officer in charge, checks ties around a simulated unexploded ordnance prior to ground extraction during Operation Deterrent Viking II at Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 4, 2026.Hosted by the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron, Operation Deterrent Viking II reinforces safety and precision alongside our NATO partners, ensuring teams can share tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kadielle Shaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 04:35
    Photo ID: 9675068
    VIRIN: 260504-F-XI961-1077
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 5.75 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise
    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise
    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise
    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise
    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise
    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise
    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise
    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise
    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise
    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise

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    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise

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    training
    nato
    eod
    incirlik

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