U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Bowles, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal munitions noncommissioned officer in charge, checks for simulated unexploded ordnance during Operation Deterrent Viking II at Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 6, 2026. Exercises like Deterrent Viking II are a part of a long-term training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability in the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 04:35
|Photo ID:
|9675071
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-XI961-1044
|Resolution:
|5149x7208
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise
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