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    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise [Image 5 of 10]

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    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise

    GERMANY

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    39th Air Base Wing

    A simulated unexploded ordnance stands dormant in a field during Operation Deterrent Viking II at Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 4, 2026. Exercises like Deterrent Viking II are a part of a long-term training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability in the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kadielle Shaw)

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    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 04:35
    Photo ID: 9675070
    VIRIN: 260504-F-XI961-1101
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise
    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise
    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise
    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise
    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise
    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise
    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise
    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise
    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise
    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise

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    Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise

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    nato
    eod
    incirlik

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