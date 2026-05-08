Stronger, smarter, sharper: Incirlik Airmen elevate tactical skills through European EOD exercise

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A simulated unexploded ordnance stands dormant in a field during Operation Deterrent Viking II at Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 4, 2026. Exercises like Deterrent Viking II are a part of a long-term training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability in the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kadielle Shaw)