U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, presents Capt. Megan C. Langas, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron, with the Distinguished Flying Cross during a ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, May 5, 2026. Langas received the decoration for the heroism and bravery she exemplified while flying during Operation Midnight Hammer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nyanda Walker-Potts)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9673128
|VIRIN:
|260505-F-PK737-1304
|Resolution:
|3736x2446
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
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55th Fighter Squadron Pilots Earn Distinguished Flying Cross
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