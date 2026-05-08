55th Fighter Squadron Pilots Earn Distinguished Flying Cross

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, presents Lt. Col. Christopher M. Beckett, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot and 55th Fighter Squadron commander, with the Distinguished Flying Cross during a ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, May 5, 2026. Beckett received the decoration for the heroism and bravery he exemplified while flying during Operation Midnight Hammer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nyanda Walker-Potts)