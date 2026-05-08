Members of the Shaw Air Force Base community gather to honor recipients of the Distinguished Flying Cross during a ceremony at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, May 5, 2026. The DFC is awarded to Airmen who exemplify heroism during aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nyanda Walker-Potts)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9673113
|VIRIN:
|260505-F-PK737-1021
|Resolution:
|4233x2427
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 55th Fighter Squadron Pilots Earn Distinguished Flying Cross [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Nyanda Walker-Potts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
55th Fighter Squadron Pilots Earn Distinguished Flying Cross
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