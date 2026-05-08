U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, speaks to the Shaw Air Force Base community during a Distinguished Flying Cross decoration ceremony at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, May 5, 2026. Spain presided over the ceremony and emphasized the bravery and heroism displayed by the award recipients during Operation Midnight Hammer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nyanda Walker-Potts)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9673114
|VIRIN:
|260505-F-PK737-1081
|Resolution:
|3926x2703
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 55th Fighter Squadron Pilots Earn Distinguished Flying Cross [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Nyanda Walker-Potts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
55th Fighter Squadron Pilots Earn Distinguished Flying Cross
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