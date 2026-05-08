55th Fighter Squadron Pilots Earn Distinguished Flying Cross

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, speaks to the Shaw Air Force Base community during a Distinguished Flying Cross decoration ceremony at Shaw AFB, South Carolina, May 5, 2026. Spain presided over the ceremony and emphasized the bravery and heroism displayed by the award recipients during Operation Midnight Hammer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nyanda Walker-Potts)