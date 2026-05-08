55th Fighter Squadron Pilots Earn Distinguished Flying Cross

Photo By Senior Airman Nyanda Walker-Potts | U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, presents Lt. Col. Christopher M. Beckett, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot and 55th Fighter Squadron commander, with the Distinguished Flying Cross during a ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, May 5, 2026. Beckett received the decoration for the heroism and bravery he exemplified while flying during Operation Midnight Hammer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nyanda Walker-Potts) see less | View Image Page

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. - - Six F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron received the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) for their heroic actions in recent combat operations during a ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base on May 5, 2026.

The six exceptional aviators were honored for their contributions to Operation Midnight Hammer, the United States' successful strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites in June of 2022. The Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded for extraordinary heroism while in flight and is among the nation's highest military decorations.

Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, presided over the ceremony and recognized the honorees for their dedication to duty. Their mission involved high-risk flights into heavily defended airspace.

“Operation Midnight Hammer, the strike that helped end the 12-day war, doesn’t happen without these six Airmen,” said Spain. “That mission reminded every adversary watching that American airpower can be delivered anywhere, anytime, and for better or worse, make it look easy. But we know it’s not easy.”

Spain explained how rare it is for the DFC to be awarded, and how the 55th FS aviators earned it by bravely engaging in direct combat with adversaries during Midnight Hammer.

“These results don't happen by accident,” Spain said. “It was a product of years of discipline, training and a refusal to accept anything less than excellence from themselves and from each other.”

He also acknowledged the team members, families, and friends of the Airmen being recognized, highlighting the importance of their support.

“To the maintainers, the ops team, the intel professionals, the logisticians who launched those jets – make no mistake,” said Spain. “Valor like this is forged by the formation. These six were the tip of the spear, but the spear was sharpened by every one of you, that’s what readiness looks like!”

Spain’s closing comments further emphasized his pride towards the DFC recipients, their families, and the entirety of Shaw Air Force Base. His words underlined how critical readiness is, and how the actions of the pilots were readiness and lethality personified.

“I couldn’t be prouder of you or the system in our Air Force that continues to produce those in every generation willing and able to do the same,” said Spain.