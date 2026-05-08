55th Fighter Squadron Pilots Earn Distinguished Flying Cross

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, presents Maj. Alexander J. Trembly, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron, with the Distinguished Flying Cross during a ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, May 5, 2026. Trembly received the decoration for the heroism and bravery he exemplified while flying during Operation Midnight Hammer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nyanda Walker-Potts)