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    55th Fighter Squadron Pilots Earn Distinguished Flying Cross [Image 4 of 8]

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    55th Fighter Squadron Pilots Earn Distinguished Flying Cross

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Nyanda Walker-Potts 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, presents Maj. Matthew J. Croghan, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron, with the Distinguished Flying Cross during a ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, May 5, 2026. Croghan received the decoration for the heroism and bravery he exemplified while flying during Operation Midnight Hammer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nyanda Walker-Potts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 17:30
    Photo ID: 9673117
    VIRIN: 260505-F-PK737-1193
    Resolution: 3539x2386
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 55th Fighter Squadron Pilots Earn Distinguished Flying Cross [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Nyanda Walker-Potts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    55th Fighter Squadron Pilots Earn Distinguished Flying Cross
    55th Fighter Squadron Pilots Earn Distinguished Flying Cross
    55th Fighter Squadron Pilots Earn Distinguished Flying Cross
    55th Fighter Squadron Pilots Earn Distinguished Flying Cross
    55th Fighter Squadron Pilots Earn Distinguished Flying Cross
    55th Fighter Squadron Pilots Earn Distinguished Flying Cross
    55th Fighter Squadron Pilots Earn Distinguished Flying Cross
    55th Fighter Squadron Pilots Earn Distinguished Flying Cross

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    Air Combat Command
    20th Fighter Wing
    55th Fighter Squadron
    Awards and Decorations
    Distinguished Flying Cross
    Gen. Adrian Spain

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