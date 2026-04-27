A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 389th Fighter Squadron takes off at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 30, 2026. The F-15 is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 12:05
|Photo ID:
|9665706
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-PO088-1221
|Resolution:
|4297x2859
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight Line Night Operations [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.